Vandals wreck multiple cars in Belconnen

MORE than 10 cars in Belconnen suburbs such as Flynn and Latham have been vandalised in the early hours of Sunday (April 28) morning.

Police say the vandalism happened between 1.30am and 6am.

They are asking for victims who have not already contacted police to do so.

Anyone with any information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers website using reference number 6389760.