Video shows police overtaken by drunk driver

A JERRABOMBERRA man was drink driving yesterday (March 12) when he overtook an unmarked police car on Tuggeranong Parkway.

The 44-year-old was driving a blue Ford Falcon ute at about 2.25pm, which police allege was going 150km/h.

The driver tested positive to a roadside breath test and was conveyed to City Police Station where he underwent further analysis, returning a result of 0.227, which is more than four times the legal limit for a full licence holder.

The man has been granted bail and will be summonsed to appear before the ACT Magistrates Court at a later date charged with level four drink-driving, aggravated dangerous driving and speeding.