Video shows police overtaken by drunk driver

By
CityNews
-
Police allege the man was driving 150km/h.

A JERRABOMBERRA man was drink driving yesterday (March 12) when he overtook an unmarked police car on Tuggeranong Parkway.

The 44-year-old was driving a blue Ford Falcon ute at about 2.25pm, which police allege was going 150km/h.

The driver tested positive to a roadside breath test and was conveyed to City Police Station where he underwent further analysis, returning a result of 0.227, which is more than four times the legal limit for a full licence holder.

The man has been granted bail and will be summonsed to appear before the ACT Magistrates Court at a later date charged with level four drink-driving, aggravated dangerous driving and speeding.

Speeding drink driver four times the limit

A 44-year-old Jerrabomberra man was charged with high-range drink-driving yesterday after returning a breath test result of 0.227, which is more than four times the legal limit for a full licence holder. Details here: bit.ly/2UxYciL

Posted by ACT Policing on Tuesday, 12 March 2019

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleLeading professor says music moves minds
Next articleDr Vicky expands her gentle, quality dental care
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply