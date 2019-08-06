Video: Tram nearly hits cars and pedestrians

Video shows more than 20 near misses between the tram and pedestrians or cars.

DISTURBING near misses between the light rail and cars, as well as pedestrians has been compiled and released by the ACT government in the lead up to Rail Safety Week (August 12-18). 

Transport Minister Chris Steel posted the video saying: “Here’s the latest near misses compilation as a safety reminder to pay attention around light rail.”

The video shows more than 20 incidents where cars, pedestrians and people on bikes or scooters, came close to being hit with the light rail.

“Pedestrians – stay alert and always look both ways before crossing at intersections and crossings. Light rail vehicles can approach from either direction and at any time,” Mr Steel says.

“Motorists – follow traffic signals and make sure not to queue across the tracks at any time.”

Canberra Light Rail near misses

CityNews

