Video urges voters to put Zed last

MORE than 300 people have put $15,000 into a UnionsACT campaign aimed at getting rid of Canberra Liberal Senator Zed Seselja. 

Launched today (April 11) in a bid to “dump Zed”, UnionsACT says the videos highlight testimonials from everyday Canberrans who have become disheartened by Mr Seselja’s ability to represent Canberra in the Senate.

“Zed Seselja pushes a hard-right, toxic form of politics that is completely against what everyday Canberrans believe and support,” says UnionsACT secretary Alex White.

“Until now, he’s relied on Canberrans votes without ever genuinely representing even the views of mainstream Liberal voters.

“But in the past 12 months, Zed’s position as a climate change denier, opponent to marriage equality, cheerleader for penalty rates cuts, and his active support for Peter Dutton has seen his support collapse.

“On May 18 this year, there is a real chance that Zed will lose his senate spot.”

UnionsACT says polling commissioned by them shows that more than 60 per cent of Canberrans disapprove of Mr Seselja’s performance. It also shows that his primary vote in the senate has collapsed from 33 per cent in 2016 to just 22 per cent in January this year.

