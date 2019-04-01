Video: Worker nearly hit by tram

Transport Canberra released footage after a man was nearly hit by a tram

VIDEO footage has been released showing a near miss between a construction worker and a tram. 

Transport Canberra released the light rail dash cam footage about three weeks ago hoping it would highlight the danger facing pedestrians if they fail to obey instructions along the light rail corridor.

Transport Canberra says the light rail vehicle was travelling at 70 km/ph along Northbourne Avenue on Friday, March 1, when one of two constructions workers stepped out in front of the vehicle. The driver sounded the horn and was forced to use the emergency breaks, however, the light rail needs about 80 metres to stop.

The video shows a “near miss” as the man steps back just in time. Transport Canberra says the workers were not associated with the light rail project and were crossing the tracks away from designated pedestrian crossings.

 

