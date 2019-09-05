Virus shuts Symonston animal facility

THE Domestic Animal Services (DAS) in Symonston is expected to be closed for several days after two dogs were found with a highly contagious virus.

The two dogs have been quarantined at DAS and are being treated following the discovery that they have coronavirus.

The virus can’t be transmitted to humans.

DAS staff are following stringent operating procedures. This includes a full scrub down of the facility, keeping all dogs separated, the removal of non-essential items from the kennels and repeat disinfection.

DAS rangers will, where possible, try to reunite lost or roaming dogs with their owners without having to take them to the DAS facility. Any dogs that do stay at DAS will need to be home impounded for up to 10 days on their release.

The risk of the virus is always present in the ACT. If someone suspects their dog may have the virus they should call or attend their local vet.

