Volkswagen’s record fine while AAA calls for more

THE Australian Automobile Association (AAA) says consumers trying to do the right thing by purchasing low-emission vehicles needed to be protected from misleading claims.

This follows today’s (December 20) decision by the Federal Court ordering Volkswagen AG to pay $125 million in penalties for making false representations about diesel emissions. It is the biggest ever fine for contravening consumer law in Australia.

The AAA says the Federal government should urgently consider ensuring motorists have access to independent testing reports on vehicle emissions.

Managing director, Michael Bradley said a “real world testing” program would independently test vehicles for emissions and fuel consumption, with the results to be published so consumers could judge for themselves if the vehicle they intended to purchase matched what they were led to believe by a manufacturer.

He praised the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) which initiated the proceedings against Volkswagen.

“The chair of the ACCC, Rob Sims, described the conduct of Volkswagen AG as blatant and deliberate”, Mr. Bradley said.

“There are families everywhere who are trying to do the right thing for our environment when they purchase a vehicle and do the right thing for their household budget. They shouldn’t be the victim of blatant and deliberate conduct to make false representations about emissions.

“The running costs and emissions of a new vehicle should not be higher than the owner was led to believe.”

He said while the AAA welcomed the penalty imposed on Volkswagen AG, it didn’t help bring about a better system to protect consumers from false representations.

“Real-world testing” already applied to heavy vehicles in the US and light vehicles in Europe. Additionally, he said London and Paris metropolitan authorities had already responded to the Volkswagen scandal by introducing real-world testing programs to improve consumer information.