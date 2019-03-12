Voters name Canberra’s least safe highway

By
CityNews
-

OUT of all the roads across the ACT voters are most concerned about congestion and their safety when driving on the Barton Highway, according to results published by the NRMA in the Canberra and Goulburn “Rate Your Road” survey. 

Roads in the ACT and “capital country region”, which NRMA says includes Yass Valley, Goulburn and the Wingecarribee, received 865 votes, where participants were asked to rate their road on a scale of very poor to excellent based on congestion, condition and safety. 

Three hundred and seventy-two voters labelled the Barton Highway as “poor” in relation to safety and congestion, while the Kings Highway had the second most votes (89) for poor congestion.

The Hume Highway had 63 votes concerning safety and poor conditions. Sixty-three people were worried about their safety while driving on the Monaro Highway and Yass Valley Way had 50 voting on its poor conditions and safety.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleCanberrans urged to avoid all wild mushrooms
Next articleSmoke closes lane on London Circuit
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply