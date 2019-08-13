Wall: Protect businesses from ‘vegan vandals’

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THIS week, the Shadow Minister for Business and Employment, Andrew Wall, is calling on the ACT government to do more to protect ACT businesses from “vegan vandals” and animal activists.

Mr Wall says he will be calling on the Labor-Green government in the Legislative Assembly, asking it to protect animal related businesses in the ACT by strengthening criminal trespass offences in line with the financial penalties recently implemented in NSW.

He says he wants to see legal protections for all forms of animal related businesses in the ACT, including wildlife parks and research facilities.

“There should be no place in the ACT for vegan vandals who incite and commit crime,” he says.

“The ACT is home to a number of animal related businesses including primary producers, wildlife facilities and research facilities that could be a potential target for this kind of illegal activity.

“People who are lawfully operating an animal related business in the ACT should be able to do so with legal protection from these vegan vandals.

“The Labor-Greens government has a responsibility to safeguard farming businesses as well as major tourism operators including Tidbinbilla nature reserve.

“The government needs to send a clear message that there is no place for this kind of criminal activity in the ACT.”