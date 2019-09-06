Warning after highway driver goes the wrong way

Share Canberra's trusted news:

I hope you didn't cause any accident , wrong way on Tuggeranong Parkway is not a good idea. Posted by Thanh Vu on Thursday, 5 September 2019

POLICE are warning all drivers to be cautious of the road around them after reports that a vehicle was going the wrong way on the Tuggeranong Parkway early this morning (September 6).

Police say they’re aware of a video on Facebook, which shows a vehicle heading north in the southbound lanes of the Tuggeranong Parkway, near the Cotter Road exit, shortly after midnight.

ACT Policing traffic superintendent Corey Heldon says this incident is a reminder for all drivers to pay attention at all times.

“Whenever you’re behind the wheel, you need to be aware of what you’re doing, but also of what’s happening on the road around you,” he says.

“A head on collision between two cars at highway speed will often result in serious injury or death.

“If you do inadvertently drive onto the wrong side of a highway, slow down, put your hazard lights on, move over to the side of the road as safely as possible and stop. Call for assistance if you can, but don’t try to turn your car around.”

Police are now calling for the driver or any witnesses to contact them on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number P1774295.