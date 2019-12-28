Warning: wind blows ACT fire-danger rating into ‘severe’

The National Library in the smoky gloom of sunset earlier this month… Smoke from fires in NSW and Victoria remains in the ACT and is expected to thicken with wind changes in this afternoon. Photo: Sabine Friedrich

THE fire danger rating in the ACT has been increased to “severe” due to forecast wind speeds being higher than anticipated and an Emergency Services’ incident management team has been activated to monitor conditions throughout the day.

A total fire ban remains in place for all of today (December 28).

Emergency Services reports there have been lightning strikes recorded in the Tinderries to the south-east of the ACT.

However, there are currently no fires burning in the territory.

Smoke from fires in NSW and Victoria remains in the ACT and is expected to thicken with wind changes in the afternoon.

Here comes the thick smoke again… first in the south

