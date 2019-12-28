Warning: wind blows ACT fire-danger rating into ‘severe’

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE fire danger rating in the ACT has been increased to “severe” due to forecast wind speeds being higher than anticipated and an Emergency Services’ incident management team has been activated to monitor conditions throughout the day.

A total fire ban remains in place for all of today (December 28).

Emergency Services reports there have been lightning strikes recorded in the Tinderries to the south-east of the ACT.

However, there are currently no fires burning in the territory.

Smoke from fires in NSW and Victoria remains in the ACT and is expected to thicken with wind changes in the afternoon.