Ways to help make homes look ‘new’ again

Share Canberra's trusted news:

An ageing home can be transformed into something exciting and “new” again through DIY repurposing. This is a sponsored post.

WHETHER it’s an ageing home, an outdated piece of furniture or an unloved design, DIY repurposing can transform anything and make it exciting and “new” again.

The term “do-it-yourself” has been associated with consumers since at least 1912 but became a popular trend in the ‘50s for people undertaking home improvement and various other small craft and construction projects as a creative-recreational and cost-saving activity.

Today, it still remains a popular way to revamp a home.

Here “CityNews” showcases the goods and services of local experts who can help make all things house related look new again…

Team has advice for any project Team has advice for any project

HOME Timber and Hardware in Phillip is a one-stop-shop for all DIY needs and advice, says store manager Sandy George.

“People come in to see us for our knowledge, advice and great customer service,” Sandy says.

“Our friendly staff like to help our customers find the right products for their project and we go that extra step in pointing them in the right direction.”

Open seven days a week, Sandy says Home Timber and Hardware specialises in paints, has a large nursery and has an outdoor furniture range in addition to its basic general hardware and tools.

Home Timber and Hardware also offers a seniors’ discount and loyalty program and an online service where customers can “click and collect” by paying online before picking up their items in store.

“We have a delivery service for tradespeople, we cut timber to size [and we have] key cutting services too,” she says.

The passionate team, who regularly undertake training, always go above and beyond to help customers, says Sandy.

In the team is Steve, Home Timber and Hardware’s paint guru, Edna, who looks after the nursery and Darren and Michael, who specialise in garden power tools.

“They do demonstrations for customers and help them with any of their questions,” she says.

Home Timber and Hardware Phillip, 101-103 Hindmarsh Drive, Phillip.

Call 6281 1744 or visit homehardware.com.au

Stay safe with protective gear Stay safe with protective gear

WHEN working on a DIY project it’s still important to wear protective clothing and Seears Workwear, well-known for its high-vis workwear, safety equipment and boots, has the lot.

Seears Workwear is family owned and operated, run by Pat Seears and his son Shane.

The 1400sqm store sells clothing and safety gear for pretty much every kind of industry and worker, according to a Seears spokesman, who says they have clothing for workers such as building labourers, chefs, blue and white-collar workers and hospitals, as well as workers in major companies, and government departments such as Defence.

“We also have a corporate section, where we provide a free measure and quote and free delivery service,” he says.

“We are a very competitively priced business and are always negotiable on large bulk orders.

“We offer a full embroidery and screen-printing service, too.”

And, he says Seears Workwear keeps a huge range of stock on the premises and sells online.

Seears Workwear, 60 Barrier Street, Fyshwick. Call 6280 4111 or visit seearsworkwear.com.au

James helps tile style into homes James helps tile style into homes

“IF you are planning a renovation to repair a leaky bathroom or to bring new life into your pre-2000 home, then tiles are one of the most effective products to inject personality and style,” says the general manager of Rivoland Tiles, James Hibberson.

With showrooms and trade centres in Mitchell and Queanbeyan, James says Rivoland Tiles offers tiles to suit every taste and budget.

“The range can seem overwhelming but our experienced and friendly staff will work with you, listening to your needs and desires to bring your concept to life,” he says.

“We can also support and provide you with knowledge, know-how and all of the required tools and materials for your DIY project.”

But first, James advises “DIY-ers” to consider the current layout of the bathroom and what the needs are.

“Often plumbing and electrical elements can dictate what can and can’t be done so it’s good to resolve these quickly,” he says.

“It is also important to check with your local council about the intended plumbing and electrical as permits are often required.”

Rivoland now also offers natural stone and porcelain pavers, and James says that new fixing systems mean pavers can be a very versatile and easy DIY project.

Rivoland Tiles. Showroom locations at 100 Crawford Street, Queanbeyan and 55-57 Darling Street, Mitchell. Visit rivoland.com.au

Chris has shed loads of building materials

CHRIS Perkins never knows what building materials will be coming through the front door at Handyman’s Trading Post.

“We’ve got two sheds packed to the brim with new and used building materials,” says Chris, who took over the store in 2015 but has been working there for nearly 25 years.

The store itself has been around for 36 years, and Chris believes it’s the only one of its kind in the area.

“We have a variety of products but we do get a lot of doors in such as sliding doors, french doors, hinge doors, and front and back doors,” he says.

“We also have doors with brass handles that you can’t source anywhere else.”

At most furniture stores, Chris says it usually takes about six to eight weeks for customers to get their order but at the Handyman’s Trading Post they don’t have to wait.

“The beauty of our shop is you can see what you’re buying and take it home right away,” he says.

And Chris says if they don’t take it home that day, it might not be there the next day.

“We get things in daily so you’ve got to get it while you can,” he says.

As for the service Chris and his team deliver, Chris says they haven’t had a complaint in 36 years.

“Just have a look at our Google reviews,” he says.

“We treat everyone the same and we tell it how it is so they know exactly what they’re getting before they leave with it.”

Handyman’s Trading Post, 34 Geelong Street, Fyshwick. Call 6280 4036 and email build@htp.net.au