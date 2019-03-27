What does a good neighbour look like?

EVER thought of what a good neighbour is? The ACT Neighbourhood Watch has and recently praised Ainslie residents Margaret and Mick Dando with “the Good Neighbour Award”.

ACT Neighbourhood Watch says the award is granted to a nominee for making a positive difference to their neighbourhood; making a special effort towards people around them; offering to assist in practical or special ways or for volunteering or supporting the local community.

Margaret and Mick were nominated by their neighbour Kasy Chambers who says the couple pick up parcels, meet tradies, speaks with their neighbours, keep people in touch with each other and will even watch someone’s house if they go away.

“Marg and Mick make our street a neighbourhood,” she says.

One thing, which stands out for Ms Chambers, was when Margaret and Mick out a park bench outside their house.

“Upon noticing a number of elderly people walking in our street they put a park bench style seat outside their house. The seat has become used by many in the neighbourhood,” Ms Chambers says.

“Children on their way home from school, people wanting a chat and most importantly one elderly lady has now been able to extend her walk by double and reach the Dickson duck pond with her little dog because there is somewhere to rest on the way.”