What’s next for former Health Minister Meegan Fitzharris?

FORMER ACT Health Minister Meegan Fitzharris has joined the Australian National University as its senior fellow in health policy and leadership. She starts next week.

In this role Ms Fitzharris will bring together expertise from across ANU to develop a program to give senior health executives the management, policy, leadership and analytical expertise they need to steer Australia’s health sector through the challenges ahead.

“I’m passionate about health and about higher education so this opportunity to join the ANU College of Health and Medicine is really exciting,” Ms Fitzharris says.

“Delivering exceptional healthcare to the Australian community is vital.

“There are challenges and opportunities for health professionals navigating a dynamic healthcare environment. This requires leadership skills to ensure healthcare leaders can engage in policy, technological and digital developments and lead teams to new ways of collaborating within and beyond the healthcare sector.

“We need smart, innovative, skilled people to lead the sector through these challenges. With its world-class research in health and policy development, ANU is well-positioned to support current and future health professionals across the country.”

Ms Fitzharris will also bring her experience in public policy reform to research projects at ANU, and to students of health and health policy in the ANU College of Health and Medicine, the ANU College of Asia and the Pacific, and other parts of the university.

With a background as Transport Minister, Education Minister and chair of the Council of Australian Governments (COAG) Health Council, the Dean of the ANU College of Health and Medicine, Prof Russell Gruen says Ms Fitzharris is perfect for the role.

Ms Fitzharris has degrees with first class honours in commerce and international development from the University of Otago and University of Auckland, respectively. Before commencing her political career she worked for New South Wales Police, Australian Federal Police and the Attorney-General’s Department.

“We need to bring multiple perspectives to tackle emerging challenges in the health sector and I’ve been looking for the right person to champion this for some time,” Prof Gruen says.

“I was deeply impressed with Meegan as a minister so I am delighted she is joining ANU.”