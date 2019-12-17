What’s with planting all the new trees in this weather?

Share Canberra's trusted news:

Reader KARNA O’DEA has written wondering why in this “horrible” dry season is the ACT government planting new trees. “It makes no sense,” the letter says.

Why also have not the various dead verge gum trees been cut down? When I drop my son off in the morning I can see a number of very dead gum trees in Springvale drive and Murranji street in Hawker. They are not trees that have hollows just very dead gum trees. All add to the fuel load.

When I was a kid in 1967 in Ainslie the drought was unrelenting but the Department of Territories ensured the street trees were moated and a water tanker went around to ensure the trees were watered and survived.

I am happy to water the poor gum tree out front of my place with rinse water but would appreciate some of your wood chip so it has some mulch around it.

Karna O’Dea, via email

Moore needs to move on

I WAS disappointed to read Michael Moore’s comment re the failed CPRS of 2010.

His lack of acknowledgement of the Green’s contribution to the Gillard-Milne and others Carbon Pricing Mechanism, which was instituted in 2012, represents a flawed analysis.

There seems to be a campaign to go back 10 years and blame the Greens for everything, but they have been the only party consistently campaigning for stronger emissions reductions.

Michael Moore and others need to move on, and it would be great to see some co-operation with the Greens rather than trying to hide Labor’s lack of a substantial climate policy by blame shifting.

Kathryn Kelly, Chifley

Sense of relief and pride

I PICKED up a copy of “CityNews” yesterday after many years of walking by it.

I sat down to read it this morning and realised that your first article by Jon Stanhope (Witness J) and then the articles following (Tim Hollow, etcetera), all gave me a sense of relief and pride… that truth and relevance is not shunned here.

Thank you so very much, I will not walk past your stand in the future.

Julia Horvath, via email

[Thank you, Julia. Your kind words only inspire us to try harder – Ed.]

Complain to China, Gavan

I’LL try for a polite reply to Gavan A O’ Brien, of Southside Weather Watch (“We’re not fear mongers”, Letters, CN, December 12).

The world-renowned climate scientist Stephanie Herring has said it’s technically true that climate has always been changing and that one of the most notable in recent periods was about 56 million years ago, when temperatures were about 11 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than today.

Today’s global average, for reference, runs around 60 degrees Fahrenheit over the course of a year. Back then it was probably closer to 70 or 73 degrees Fahrenheit. This may not, of course, show up on Southside Weather Watch (ACT).

When I see in “City News” a letter of complaint from Gavan to the Chinese president, whose country produces 30 per cent of global emissions as opposed to Australia’s 1.3 per cent, I will pay more attention.

Colliss Parrett, Barton

Call for preventative strategy

COLUMNIST Michael Moore (CN, December 12) points out that the ACT has a framework for a Healthy Canberra but no substance yet to fill it in. The ACT government is in the process of developing a set of wellbeing indicators and one of the domains is health.

While much focus is on accessibility of clinical services, it could be that the substance of a preventive health strategy could integrate with indicators being developed.

Peter Tait, O’Connor