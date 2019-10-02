When Dickson was more runways than houses

Share Canberra's trusted news:

In this sponsored post “CityNews” headed to the leafy streets of Dickson to speak with a variety of skilled businesses, who love what they do.

KNOWN for its leafy streets, single-dwelling houses and double-storey duplexes, Dickson was the site of Canberra’s first air crash (and original airport).

At about 10.30am, on February 11, 1926, a RAAF De Havilland DH9 was travelling from Richmond air base to survey the Murrumbidgee River when it stalled after making a sharp turn to land and crashed 100m of where the Dickson Library now stands.

The pilot, Philip Mackenzie Pitt, 26, was killed on impact and is buried in an unmarked grave at Queanbeyan’s Riverside cemetery.

Two years later, on 28 September, 1928, Dickson was gazetted but the suburb was not settled until the ’60s.

According to the 2016 census, Dickson, which is named after Sir James Dickson, a Queensland advocate of Australian Federation and one of the founders of the Australian Constitution, has a population of more than 2000 people.

Opening celebrates chemist’s new look

THE newly rebranded Cincotta Discount Chemist at Dickson, formerly Chemist Outlet Dickson, will be celebrating with its grand opening day on November 2.

“We will be running giveaways, a sausage sizzle, lucky door prizes and sample bags,” says pharmacy assistant Tracey Chappell.

“Next month we are also celebrating our birthday with a special draw to win a car.”

Customers need to sign up for their rewards program and spend more than $20 in store on selected brands to go into the draw for a new car, says Tracey. The promotion will run until November 4.

Owner and pharmacist Rhonda Warne says that Cincotta Discount Chemist delivers personalised customer care, with fast script services and low prices.

At the moment, Rhonda says she is helping a lot of customers with their seasonal rhinitis and hayfever symptoms.

“With the increase of pollen in the air, people are coming to us with itchy eyes and noses,” she says.

“We have a range of nasal sprays, antihistamines and eye drops and I encourage people to come in to see us and get advice on what to take.”

Cincotta Discount Chemist at Dickson offers services such as blood-pressure checks, diabetes and cholesterol screening, ear piercing, free webster packs and free prescription delivery service on the northside.

Rhonda says some of their popular products and services are their discounted fragrances, cosmetics, aids for daily living, venosan compression stockings, free webster packs, sms prescription service and blood-pressure checks.

Cincotta Discount Chemist, 1/30-42 Dickson Place, Dickson. Call 6247 7944

Summer shoes made for comfort

PEOPLE searching for that perfect pair of comfortable shoes or sandals will find the largest range of orthotic-friendly NAOT footwear at NAOT of Canberra, says podiatrist and owner Mark Clayton.

Located in Dickson, Mark says the experienced team of podiatrists and qualified footwear fitters will ensure the right fit and support, especially for people who wear orthotics.

And, NAOT’s new summer range has just landed in store, which means there is lots of new shoes to choose from.

“We stock sandals all year round, as people who are travelling overseas during winter come to us to get a comfortable pair of travel shoes,” Mark says.

Made from handmade Italian leather and designed to be lightweight but durable, Mark says that NAOT shoes come in a wide range of styles including boots, mary janes and court shoes.

“We offer wider shoe sizes and can give advice on the fit and how your orthotic works inside the shoes,” he says.

“People find our shoes very comfortable and keep coming back to us to find the right shoes for their feet.”

NAOT of Canberra, 1/151 Cowper Street, Dickson. Visit naotofcanberra.com.au or call 6262 8383.

EMMA Mason, the owner of The Source Bulk Foods in Dickson, wants to make waste-free shopping “the norm”.

Stocking pantry staples, cooking liquids, cleaning products and waste-free merchandise, Emma says they want to make waste-free shopping easy and accessible for everyone.

“We are passionate about giving people options to live with less waste,” says Emma, who provides an exceptional service as a way of saying “thank you” to those who do.

“We appreciate the effort that every one of our customers makes to use a little less single use plastic.

“We want to make waste free shopping a great experience and have every customer who chooses to shop this way, no matter how big or small, feel good about their purchase and the choice they have made.”

And, Emma says they’re proud of the variety of waste-free items they have available for their customers.

“We have a great range from pantry staples to our snacks and confectionery, to our range of personal and household cleaning products as well as our general everyday plastic free range such as water bottles, keep cups, stainless steel straws and bamboo toothbrushes,” she says.

“They can buy the amount they are after and avoid food waste at home.

“And they can bring their own containers in too.”

The Source Bulk Foods, 7/30-42 Dickson Place. Call 6262 9483, email dickson@thesourcebulkfoods.com.au or visit thesourcebulkfoods.com.au