Where do Canberra’s highest income earners live?

THE Australian Taxation Office (ATO) released the annual Taxation Statistics report for 2016–17, revealing where Canberra’s highest income earners live.

The report says the ACT’s 2603 postcode, covering Forrest, Griffith, Manuka and Red Hill, was the ACT’s highest with average taxable incomes of $110,394.

Anaesthetists had the highest income in Canberra with an average taxable income of $391,157.

The report also revealed Australia is a charitable nation. In total, Australians reported donating $3.5 billion with an average gift size, for those who did donate, of $770. In the ACT, forty per cent of residents claimed an average donation of $690.

 

