Who won what when the clubs hand out service awards

GUNGAHLIN Lakes Golf & Community Club was named the ACT’s favourite large club in the People’s Choice section of the 2019 Clubs and Community Awards.

Eastlake Gungahlin was awarded best medium-sized club and the Harmonie German Club, the best small club.

“Each of the Best Clubs honourees took home multiple awards on the night, which demonstrate the range of activities they are involved in to support their local community,” said ClubsACT Chief Executive, Gwyn Rees.

Harmonie German Club was also recognised for its contribution to Arts & Culture, while Gungahlin Lakes Golf and Community Club won the Best Beer Selection Award.

Eastlake Gungahlin was successful in the Best Functions and Events Category and highly commended for Best New Venue.

“The Eastlake Group was honoured for its commitment to Disability, Welfare and Social Inclusion through its support of Roundabout Canberra which rehomes essential baby items and equipment for those in need and staff member Trish Abdilla was called to the stage as Outstanding Service Employee,” Gwyn Rees said.

Twenty six winners have been recognised for their commitment to providing Canberrans with outstanding hospitality venues delivering service excellence and making a difference in people’s lives.

Long-time supporter of the ACT club movement, Max Mercer received the President’s Award. Max was ClubsACT President for eight years and has served as an executive member of Clubs Australia and Clubs Australia Industrial. He is the president and chair of The Mawson Club and has been involved with the Raiders Group since 1990.

The full list of award winners

Presentation & Service Awards

Best Family Restaurant – Henry’s Family Restaurant – Canberra Southern Cross Club.

Best Restaurant – Chatham House – National Press Club of Australia.

Best Bar Presentation & Service – National Press Club.

Best Functions and Events – Eastlake Gungahlin.

Best Sports Bar – Ainslie Football & Social Club.

Best Customer Service – The Mawson Club.

Outstanding Service Employee – Trish Abdilla – Eastlake Group.

Rising Star – Phoebe Tarrant – Canberra Southern Cross Club.

Best Entertainment – Harmonie German Club.

Best Beer Selection – Gungahlin Lakes Golf & Community Club.

Best Wine List – National Press Club.

Best New/Re-developed Venue – Vikings Erindale.

Best New Venue – Highly Commended – Eastlake Gungahlin.

Best Diversification Initiative – Canberra Southern Cross Club – Stellar Canberra – Health & Wellness Centre.

Best Responsible Gambling Initiative – Vikings Group – Play within your Limits.

Community Awards

Art & Culture – Harmonie German Club.

Disability, Welfare & Social Inclusion – Eastlake Group – Roundabout Canberra.

Health & Wellbeing – Vikings Group – Charity of the Year Program, Marymead.

Heart of the Community – Canberra Southern Cross Club – English Conversation.

Support of Amateur Sport – Vikings Group.

Support of Amateur Sport – Highly Commended – The RUC at Turner Bowls.

Youth Leadership – Canberra Southern Cross Club – Crux Program.

Honour Awards

President’s Award – Max Mercer.

ClubsACT Club of the Year – People’s Choice – Small Club – Harmonie German Club.

ClubsACT Club of the Year – People’s Choice – Medium Club – Eastlake Gungahlin.

ClubsACT Club of the Year – People’s Choice – Large Club – Gungahlin Lakes Golf & Community Club.