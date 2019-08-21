Winds bring a ‘damaging’ warning

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) is predicting damaging winds across the ACT today (August 21), which will last until tomorrow morning.

Warnings issued by the Bureau of Meteorology say winds will average 60km/h to 70 km/h, with peak gusts in excess of 90km/h.

Nearby regions such as the Southern Tablelands, the Snowy Mountains, Illawarra, South Coast, eastern parts of the Central Tablelands will also experience these strong winds.

Winds are expected to ease during Thursday after the passage of the second front.

The bureau says blizzard conditions are likely at times tonight until Thursday morning. The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service recommends that back country travel be postponed until conditions improve.

