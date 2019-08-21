Winds bring a ‘damaging’ warning

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting damaging winds in Canberra.

THE Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) is predicting damaging winds across the ACT today (August 21), which will last until tomorrow morning. 

Warnings issued by the Bureau of Meteorology say winds will average 60km/h to 70 km/h, with peak gusts in excess of 90km/h.

Nearby regions such as the Southern Tablelands, the Snowy Mountains, Illawarra, South Coast, eastern parts of the Central Tablelands will also experience these strong winds.

Winds are expected to ease during Thursday after the passage of the second front.

The bureau says blizzard conditions are likely at times tonight until Thursday morning. The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service recommends that back country travel be postponed until conditions improve.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

  • Move vehicles under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.
  • Keep at least eight metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
  • Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid (131 388), Endeavour Energy (131 003), Essential Energy (132 080) or Evoenergy (131 093) as shown on your power bill.
  • For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.

