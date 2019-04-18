Witnesses needed after Barton crash

POLICE are calling for witnesses after a white Hyundai Getz collided into a concrete barricade on Bowen Drive early this morning (April 18).

Four occupants were in the car when it crashed at about 2am.

Firefighters were needed to remove the roof of the vehicle to access two trapped occupants.

Three of the occupants are in hospital with serious injuries, and one with critical injuries.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Anyone with information or with dash-cam footage of Bowen Drive, Barton between 1.30am and 2.30am this morning is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference 6386108.