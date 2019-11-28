Woden gets the go ahead for new CIT

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A NEW Canberra Institute of Technology (CIT) campus will be built in the Woden Town Centre.

CIT CEO Leanne Cover said: “The prospect of a new, state-of-the-art CIT campus is incredibly appropriate for the advancement of Vocational Education and Training (VET) in Canberra and the region.”

Around 6500 students are expected to use the new campus a year.

CIT Woden is anticipated to be the VET technology and service skills learning precinct, delivering courses to prepare students for roles in industries such as business, cyber security, IT, the creative industries, hospitality and tourism.

The preferred site for the new campus will complement a new Transport Canberra interchange in Woden. Both facilities will be built on and adjacent to the site of the existing Woden Bus Station and the former Woden Police Station site.

CIT will retain a continued presence in Civic well as its existing campuses in Bruce, Fyshwick, Gungahlin and Tuggeranong.

“The nature of work is changing. For Canberrans to compete and thrive in today’s workforce they will increasingly need contemporary vocational education and training skills,” says Ms Cover.

“The investment in new facilities supports CIT’s growing student numbers, very high student and employer satisfaction rates with CIT and increased employment outcomes for CIT graduates.

“With student satisfaction rates above 90 per cent and 82 per cent of CIT graduates employed after training, we are confident we are producing work ready graduates that employers and industry need.”