Woman breaks free when grabbed in Turner

A WOMAN has managed to break free after she was grabbed by a man in Turner on Sunday (March 17) morning.

At about 6am the woman was walking near the intersection of Northbourne Avenue and Masson Street when she approached by the man.

He allegedly asked her for directions, committed an indecent act and then grabbed her. The woman managed to break free before she ran away.

The man is described as in his mid to late thirties, 180cm (5’9”) tall, medium build with dark short hair (possibly curly).

The woman was not injured as a result of this incident.

Police are urging anyone who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage of this incident, or any information that could assist police to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6374833.