Woman caught after starting house fire

A WOMAN has been arrested for allegedly starting the Bonython house fire which sent a family to hospital on the weekend.

The woman, a 47-year-old, is believed to have started the fire that put two children and a woman in hospital on Saturday (July 21).

She was extradited from NSW to the ACT today and will face the ACT Magistrates Court tomorrow charged with arson.

Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.