Woman caught driving twice with no licence

A DRIVER recently resisted arrest in Mitchell after police found she was driving with a suspended licence and had more than $21,000 in unpaid traffic infringements.

It was the second time the 51-year-old woman was caught driving without a licence this month.

She was initially summonsed to appear in court after being stopped by police on March 8 when she was allegedly travelling 120km/h in a sign-posted 60km/h road work zone.

When police stopped the vehicle, they found her driver’s license had been suspended since April 2013 and that her vehicle registration had been suspended since March 2016 due to more than $21,000 in unpaid traffic infringements.

On March 23 the woman was again detected driving on Grimwade Street in Mitchell.

The woman allegedly refused to comply with police and resisted arrest. She was taken to the ACT Watch House and charged and will face court on two counts of driving whilst suspended, two counts of driving an unregistered vehicle, and resisting a territory public official.