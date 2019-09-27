Woman caught sneaking drugs into prison

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

A WOMAN was caught attempting to sneak drugs into the Alexander Maconochie Centre yesterday (September 27). 

When the woman, a 48-year-old, attempted to enter the centre at about 2.40pm, she was searched by police and found with a small balloon taped to the inside of her jumper, which contained a substance believed to be methamphetamine.

The woman was arrested and transported to the ACT Watch House where a search of her backpack revealed another balloon containing a substance police also believe is methamphetamine hidden in her diary and $1565 in cash.

The total weight of the balloons containing methamphetamine was 16 grams.

The woman will face charges of trafficking a controlled drug.

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleAt the ‘Business After Business’ networking evening, Turner
Next article‘World-class’ music leaves listeners wanting more
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply