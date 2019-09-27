Woman caught sneaking drugs into prison

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A WOMAN was caught attempting to sneak drugs into the Alexander Maconochie Centre yesterday (September 27).

When the woman, a 48-year-old, attempted to enter the centre at about 2.40pm, she was searched by police and found with a small balloon taped to the inside of her jumper, which contained a substance believed to be methamphetamine.

The woman was arrested and transported to the ACT Watch House where a search of her backpack revealed another balloon containing a substance police also believe is methamphetamine hidden in her diary and $1565 in cash.

The total weight of the balloons containing methamphetamine was 16 grams.

The woman will face charges of trafficking a controlled drug.