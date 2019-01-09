Woman charge with armed shop robberies

A 37-year-old Queanbeyan woman will appear in the Cooma Local Court tomorrow (Thursday, January 10) having been charged over three armed robberies of convenience stores in Queanbeyan



She was arrested this afternoon at a home open Southbar Road and refused bail.



Monaro Police District detectives established Strike Force Brays to investigate three armed robberies allegedly committed at a convenience store in Donald Road, Karabar, on Saturday, December 15; Sunday, December 30 and Friday, January 4.



Police will allege on each occasion a woman armed with a knife threatened the employee before stealing cash and cigarettes.



Following inquiries, about 1.15pm today police executed a search warrant at a home on Southbar Road.



During the search, police located and seized a knife, cigarettes and clothing items.







