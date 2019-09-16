Woman choppered to Canberra after Yass crash

A WOMAN was airlifted to Canberra Hospital this morning (September 16) following a single-vehicle crash when her vehicle left the road as she was travelling north on the Hume Highway, north of the Yass Valley Way.
The 62-year-old woman sustained serious injuries to her right arm and is in a serious but stable condition.
Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage to contact Yass Police on 6226 9399.
