Woman driver dead in crash with fire truck

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A FEMALE driver is dead after her vehicle collided with a fire truck in Barton this afternoon (October 21).

She is the fifth fatality on ACT roads this year.

About 2.10pm, the car and a fire truck collided at the intersection of Brisbane Avenue and Bowen Drive.

The female driver was cut from the vehicle and treated at the scene by ACT Ambulance paramedics before being transported to hospital where she died a short time later.

Police and WorkSafe are investigating the circumstances of the collision. A report will be prepared for the coroner.