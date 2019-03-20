News Woman saved from car in Farrer By CityNews - March 20, 2019 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Firefighters cut woman from car in Farrer A WOMAN has been cut from a car after she was involved in a single-car crash on Marshal Street in Farrer. Firefighters used hydraulic rescue tools to free the woman. She is in a stable condition and is being transported to hospital. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)