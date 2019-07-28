Woman stabbed multiple times in Dickson

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

A WOMAN was stabbed several times at the public toilets on Cowper Street in Dickson by a woman who was trying to rob her on Friday (July 26). 

The victim was approached by the woman at about 1pm, who demanded her to hand over her bag and money. Police say there was a struggle between the two and the victim was stabbed multiple times.

ACT Ambulance Service paramedics treated and transported the woman to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe there were a number of witnesses in the area at the time of this incident who departed before police arrived.

Police urge anyone who may have any information, CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist police to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6421278.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleNow we know the ‘don’t-you-know-who-I-am’ dude
Next articleConstruction site fire causes havoc in Civic
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply