Woman stabbed multiple times in Dickson

A WOMAN was stabbed several times at the public toilets on Cowper Street in Dickson by a woman who was trying to rob her on Friday (July 26).

The victim was approached by the woman at about 1pm, who demanded her to hand over her bag and money. Police say there was a struggle between the two and the victim was stabbed multiple times.

ACT Ambulance Service paramedics treated and transported the woman to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe there were a number of witnesses in the area at the time of this incident who departed before police arrived.

Police urge anyone who may have any information, CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist police to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6421278.