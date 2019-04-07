Women carried off in failed abattoir protest

By
CityNews
-

POLICE were forced to carry three women into custody after the women and six others tied themselves to a conveyor belt in an abattoir in Goulburn early this morning (April 8). 

The nine people went to the abattoir on Mazamat Road at about 2.30am before chaining themselves to the conveyer.

Police were contacted at 4am after the owner asked the people to leave. They allegedly refused.

Goulburn Police Rescue cut the people free and arrested them at the scene.

Three men, one aged 46 and two aged 22, and six women, aged between 21 and 61 were taken to Goulburn Police Station where they will be charged.

Inquiries continue.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au

