WorkSafe ACT goes out on its own

Share Canberra's trusted news:

LEGISLATION introduced in the Legislative Assembly today (August 15) will see WorkSafe ACT become a seperate and independent entity, according to Workplace Safety Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith.

Following an independent review, Ms Stephen-Smith says the Work Health and Safety ACT 2011 bill will be amended and will implement changes to the governance arrangements of the work health and safety regulator, using a single accountability governance model.

The new entity will be established as the “Office of the Work Health and Safety Commissioner” but will continue to trade as WorkSafe ACT.

The regulator’s functions will now sit with the Work Health and Safety Commissioner.

To support their independence, WorkSafe ACT and the commissioner will be independent officers when carrying out the regulatory functions under the work health and safety legislation.

Ms Stephen-Smith says this legislation also enhances the transparency and accountability of WorkSafe through new reporting requirements and the development of a compliance and enforcement policy. This will increase transparency about the way in which the office carries out its compliance and enforcements activities, including its aims, approach, tools and guidance material.