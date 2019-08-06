Yass teen missing with boyfriend

Share Canberra's trusted news:

IT’S been more than two weeks since 15-year-old Abbey Yates was last seen and now, police are calling on the public to help locate the teenager.

Abbey, who lives in Yass, was last seen on Wednesday, July 17, at a friend’s home on Therry Street, Yass.

Police were notified of her disappearance almost a week later and have been searching for her since.

It is believed Abbey boarded a train from Yass to Wagga Wagga with her 16-year-old boyfriend on July 17.

Abbey is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 165cm-170cm tall, with a solid build and brown hair. She may have since dyed her hair blonde.

She was last seen wearing black tights and black and a white sports jacket.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Yass Police Station on 6226 9399 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000.