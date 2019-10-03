Young cast bring ‘lightness’ to modern classic

Share Canberra's trusted news:

“Jasper Jones”, produced by Kirsty Budding, directed by Glynis Stokes, at the Courtyard Studio, until October 5. Reviewed by ARNE SJOSTEDT

THE fun young cast brought a lightness of touch to this adaptation of a modern Australian classic, which meant that watching them perform and enjoy their time on the Courtyard Studio stage was engaging.

In the lead role of Charlie Bucktin, Callum Doherty did the heavy lifting of the evening, smoothly waltzing through his part with confidence and a gentleness which was endearing. His soft approach to the character, his innocence and wonder as he portrayed the role of a young man being led on by events, discovering that the world has more dangers and secrets then his hither to protected upbringing had exposed him to let the conflict of the play develop around him.

His best friend Jeffrey Lu, joyously played with colour and life by Angela Parnell, was an energetic counterpoint to Doherty’s delivery, and they made an entertaining comic team. This wonderfully presented as they playfully debated that age-old childhood trope of deciding who was the better superhero, Batman or Superman.

Cameron Thomas was equally menacing and kind as the other familiar trope of the mythical scary man on the outskirts of town, who isn’t particularly terrifying at all. Thomas brought a humanity to his portrayal that resonated with what naturalism the production presented well.

Though it wasn’t just about a natural presentation of a not so ordinary event in the life of a small Australian town. Along with Parnell’s lively characterisation, the town bully was humorously played by Lily Munnings, and gave some lightness to a production that at times felt that it was stuck in one gear.

While the atmosphere of a spooky situation in an out-of-the-way environment was well established early on (Jauliam Toomy’s compellingly quiet yet nuanced presentation of Jasper helped to achieve this), the play felt a mite indulgent by the end. A longish evening, the second half of “Jasper Jones” felt drawn out and overly taxing.

More consideration for how to lead the audience through a lengthy narrative with more dynamics would have helped drive motivation to make its close. Further, a more consistent sense of polish to bring consistency through its performance would have helped lift this production into a more refined level, even though what was presented (set, lighting, sound, costumes and performance) was there or almost there, at various levels and moments throughout the show.