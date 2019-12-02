Update: Police say Hayley’s been found safe

Share Canberra's trusted news:

UPDATE:

POLICE say Hayley has been found safe.

POLICE and the family of 15-year-old Hayley McNally are concerned for her welfare after she went missing on Saturday (November 30).

Hayley, who was believed to be travelling to Civic on the light rail, was last seen at the Gungahlin bus/light rail interchange at about 5.30pm.

She is described as being Caucasian, about 182cm (6’0”) tall, with a medium build, pale complexion, long dark brown hair and glasses.

She was last seen wearing a black top, pink and black chequered skirt and black sneakers.

Hayley’s family would like to assure her that she isn’t in any trouble.

Anyone who has seen Hayley or who may have information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444 using reference number 6466900.