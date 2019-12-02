Update: Police say Hayley’s been found safe

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Missing teenager Hayley McNally

UPDATE: 

POLICE say Hayley has been found safe. 

POLICE and the family of 15-year-old Hayley McNally are concerned for her welfare after she went missing on Saturday (November 30). 

Hayley, who was believed to be travelling to Civic on the light rail, was last seen at the Gungahlin bus/light rail interchange at about 5.30pm.

She is described as being Caucasian, about 182cm (6’0”) tall, with a medium build, pale complexion, long dark brown hair and glasses.

She was last seen wearing a black top, pink and black chequered skirt and black sneakers.

Hayley’s family would like to assure her that she isn’t in any trouble.

Anyone who has seen Hayley or who may have information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444 using reference number 6466900.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleRobbers force their way into Holt home
Next articleRetired justice calls to decriminalise personal drug use
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply