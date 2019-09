Share Canberra's trusted news:

FIFTEEN-year-old Jack Hambilton has been missing since September 23.

He was last seen in Holt and is described as being of fair appearance and about 155 cm (5’1”) tall, with black hair, grey/green eyes and of slim build.

Police are asking anyone who is in contact with Jack to reassure him that he is not in trouble, and that police wish to check on his welfare.

Anyone who has seen Jack or has any information about his whereabouts is urged to call 131444.