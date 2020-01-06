Man nabbed for stealing bushfire-evacuation vehicle

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A 29-year-old man was arrested in Watson yesterday (January 6) in an allegedly stolen vehicle that had been packed by its owner in preparation for a bushfire evacuation.

During his arrest, police say the man drove the stolen vehicle at two police cars, damaging both of them.

The man is facing charges of driving a stolen motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, driving having never held a licence and breach of parole.

The man will also face a charge of aggravated robbery in company in relation to an incident at Hawker on Tuesday, December 24.