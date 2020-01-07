Smoke fears a cancel Canberra triathlon

Photo: Tom Kroy

TRIATHLON ACT and Triathlon Australia have cancelled the Capital Trilogy Triathlon, scheduled to be held on the weekend of January 18-19.

In arriving at the decision they say they took into consideration the current and forecast air quality, State of Alert declared for the ACT, unpredictable conditions, bushfire situation, low lake levels, the current AIS position statement on smoke pollution and exercise, and recommendations from authorities.

The adjoining scheduled Junior Development Camp on the weekend of January 18-19 has also been cancelled.

Race Director and Triathlon ACT executive director Craig Johns said that although it is disappointing to cancel the event, the health and safety of all participants and volunteers is their number one priority.

“It is never an easy decision to cancel or change an event, except when people’s health and safety are being affected,” Johns said.

“There are much bigger priorities in Australia right now and our thoughts are with all the people and communities affected by the devastation caused by bushfires across the nation.”

