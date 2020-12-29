Footage released in Christmas Eve arson attack at Weston

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE have released CCTV footage as part of the investigation into an alleged arson in Weston on Thursday (December 24).

The footage shows a man approach a residence on Hilder Street at 5.23am on Christmas eve before throwing an incendiary device over the fence and fleeing the scene.

The man is believed to have left the scene in a vehicle in an erratic manner.

Police are calling on witnesses who were in the vicinity of Hilder Street and Streeton Drive around the time of the incident and have either additional footage or information.

Contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.