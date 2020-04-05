28 recover, three more succumb and one’s a mystery

Share Canberra's trusted news:

TWENTY-eight people have now recovered from COVID-19 despite the ACT’s total reaching 96, with three new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours.

The new cases are two men and one woman aged between 25 and 55. Two of them are linked to overseas travel. The third is under investigation, but had no travel history.

ACT health says: “The investigation is in its early stages and the team are working to find the source.”

The directorate says 28 cases have recovered from COVID-19 and have been released from self-isolation, there are six patients in Canberra hospitals and the remainder are isolating at home.

There have been 5258 negative COVID-19 tests in the ACT to date. Two people have died.