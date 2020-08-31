A third of Canberra men want to cut down on alcohol

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ALMOST a third of Canberra men say they’re keen to cut down on alcohol, according to the Foundation for Alcohol Research and Education (FARE).

There are many men across the ACT who want to drink less alcohol, with 31 per cent of those surveyed wanting to reduce their alcohol intake over the next 12 months, according to the survey.

In a response to these results, FARE has launched “TOM” – standing for a “Third of Men” – which is a campaign aiming to support men to reduce their drinking, while raising awareness of the “Australian guidelines to reduce health risks from drinking alcohol”.

The campaign features an animated character called TOM, a website with tools to help men track and reduce drinking, resources about reducing risks when drinking, and opportunities to connect with the broader TOM community.

FARE CEO Caterina Giorgi said men are more likely than women to drink at levels that put them at risk of harm.

FARE’s deputy chair, mental health professional and TOM ambassador Jono Nicholas is also encouraging men to check out the TOM campaign.

“TOM helps with things like knowing how much alcohol’s in a standard drink, keeping track of how many drinks we’re having, setting goals to reduce drinking, and tips for getting some extra support from people in our community,” Mr Nicholas said.

fare.org.au/TOM