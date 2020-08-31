A third of Canberra men want to cut down on alcohol

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

ALMOST a third of Canberra men say they’re keen to cut down on alcohol, according to the Foundation for Alcohol Research and Education (FARE).

There are many men across the ACT who want to drink less alcohol, with 31 per cent of those surveyed wanting to reduce their alcohol intake over the next 12 months, according to the survey.

In a response to these results, FARE has launched “TOM” – standing for a “Third of Men” – which is a campaign aiming to support men to reduce their drinking, while raising awareness of the “Australian guidelines to reduce health risks from drinking alcohol”.

The campaign features an animated character called TOM, a website with tools to help men track and reduce drinking, resources about reducing risks when drinking, and opportunities to connect with the broader TOM community.

FARE CEO Caterina Giorgi said men are more likely than women to drink at levels that put them at risk of harm.

FARE’s deputy chair, mental health professional and TOM ambassador Jono Nicholas is also encouraging men to check out the TOM campaign.

“TOM helps with things like knowing how much alcohol’s in a standard drink, keeping track of how many drinks we’re having, setting goals to reduce drinking, and tips for getting some extra support from people in our community,” Mr Nicholas said.

fare.org.au/TOM

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleEconomists oppose the next increases in compulsory super
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply