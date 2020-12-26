A word to the wise, you daggy, munger bandit! 

Share Canberra's trusted news:

writes CLIVE WILLIAMS.

THERE doesn’t seem to be as much Australian slang or swearing about these days – or maybe I just don’t mix as much with those who use it.

I joined the Australian Army when I was 18 in Singapore and was flown to Australia to attend the Officer Cadet School at Portsea in Victoria.

I wasn’t expecting to have a language problem in Australia because I was under the impression that Australians spoke English, but that proved to be rather an unsophisticated and naïve view.

My “father” at Portsea (“Bindy” Bourke – a worldly senior-class cadet and my designated mentor) was a former jackaroo who was well-versed in the Australian vernacular. The same was true of most of the cadets who (unlike me) were either former diggers or had knocked around Australia before joining the army.

Bindy told me on day one: “When we get out of here [after the first 50 days confined to barracks], we’ll shoot through to the Conty and sink a few tubes”. This translated as: “We’ll head to the Continental Hotel at Portsea to have a few cans of beer”.

Going to the pub introduced us foreigners to “the shout”. This proved not to be a yelling contest or karaoke, but a system whereby each person in a group paid in turn for a round of beers. Anyone who left without buying a round was regarded as a “tight-arse”. And anyone who drank other than beer was regarded with deep suspicion – as was anyone who left the male group to talk to females.

Anyway, back to day one. Bindy went on to tell me that 2130 hours was lights-out – when we would all “hit the farter”. I wondered who this poor wind-suffering fellow was that we were going to punish, but fortunately “hitting the farter” simply meant “going to bed”.

One of our regular scheduled activities at Portsea was doing an “emu bob”. I initially took this to be some sort of ritual Australian dance, but it only referred to picking up rubbish. Emu-bobbing probably does not happen now for health and safety reasons – and concern about being sued if someone gets injured by a discarded needle.

Our NCO instructors were well versed in the Australian vernacular. We were regularly told “get your arses into gear”, which did not mean getting one’s backside into army clothing – it meant “get organised and moving – now!”

Animals were seemingly important points of reference in Australia. One cadet who was always smartly turned out was described as “flash as a rat with a gold tooth”.

Most of the NCOs used colourful language as in “I don’t give a rat’s arse what you think”. An incorrect response to an instructor’s question about how you should do something was often met with “pig’s f****** arse you do”. A skilled swearer could actually work the “f” word into most sentences.

There were quite a few individual expressions that seemed unique to the Australian Army, such as furphy (rumour), pam (doctrinal publication), skip (digger addressing his platoon commander), daggy (scruffy), stick-book (sexy novel), hoochie (shelter), dixy (metal plate), chalky (teacher), two-fathers (hyphenated-surname), grunt (infantry soldier), subbie (junior officer), snake (sergeant), snake pit (sergeants’ mess), screw (military police), gonk (nap), munger (food), munger bandit (food lover), head-shed (headquarters), whinger (serial complainer), bludger (a lazy bugger, or one who “borrowed” without repaying as in “bludging a fag”), while the worst thing to be was a jackman (a selfish person who didn’t look out for his mates).

Not having met any Australian civilians, I assumed that all Australians spoke this way – as did the foreign cadets – but we learned this was not the case when we were allowed out of OCS and discovered that the “f” adjective was not in common usage, especially when asking a girl for a dance.

However, Australian civilians had their own fair share of unusual expressions: “swinging a ewie” – which had nothing to do with swinging a sheep and everything to do with changing your vehicle’s direction of travel. “Are you right?” wasn’t someone questioning your knowledge but instead was someone asking: “Do you need help?”

I could go on about service acronyms and public service jargon, but maybe I’ll save that for another time.

Clive Williams is a Canberra commentator