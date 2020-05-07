ACT Catholic schools plan to return in a week

Share Canberra's trusted news:

MOST ACT systemic Catholic schools are preparing to return students to face-to-face learning from May 18, with the rest returning a week or so later, says the director of Catholic Education Ross Fox.

“All Catholic schools will return to school with face-to-face learning for all students attending as soon as practicable and safe. Advice from health and government authorities now confirms that it is safe to do so and will begin on Monday, May 18,” Mr Fox says.

“Some Catholic schools will immediately return to school from May 18, while others need to plan a staged return over two or more weeks.

“These variations will reflect student and staff needs. Priority is being given to those students who will benefit most from returning to school.

“[And], schools are making provisions for vulnerable students and staff with personal medical conditions or family reasons why they need to remain away from school.”

But, Mr Fox says the aim is to achieve a full return as soon as possible, and it is likely that all Catholic schools in the ACT will be returned to face-to-face learning by Tuesday, June 2.

Mr Fox says further detailed health advice will be distributed to staff and school communities shortly and will include a need to maintain social distancing of adults and additional hygiene measures.

“Social distancing will remain in place for all adults, and good hygiene and environment cleaning will continue to be prioritised. All parents, staff and students are asked to stay home, away from the school, if they are unwell,” he says.

“If the community health advice changes, schools may need to review their plans for return to school. If this occurs, we will immediately inform parents and adapt our plans to respond to the new information.

“Otherwise, schools will largely operate as normal with some adjustments in line with health advice where this is required.

“The return to school is being carefully planned by principals accounting for the needs of each school while ensuring students, teachers and staff are safe and student learning continues.”

Mr Fox says it remains true that face to face teaching offers the best learning experience for students, academically and pastorally.

“We hope that the need for a remote learning program for most students will soon be behind us,” he says.

“I thank all teachers and staff in Catholic schools who have kept all Catholic schools open in term one and two and provided learning programs in new forms to all students and families.

“I thank all students and families for their patience and cooperation to continue learning remotely.”