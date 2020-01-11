ACT chopper water bombing over the border

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Mary’s Hill fire in relation to Canberra.

ACT ESA’s Firebird 284 chopper is water-bombing a bushfire burning just over the border at Mount Jackson in NSW.

Called the Mary’s Hill fire, it is about eight kilometres from the ACT border, and about 41 kilometres from the Canberra urban interface, the ESA reports.

ACT ESA’s Firebird 284 chopper.

The fire is 120 hectares in size and the NSW Rural Fire Service has set the alert level at “advice”.

The ACT ESA has activated pre-positioned crews to assist NSW on the fire ground.

There is no bush or grass fires in the ACT.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleBushfire threat eases but state of alert remains
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply