ACT chopper water bombing over the border

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ACT ESA’s Firebird 284 chopper is water-bombing a bushfire burning just over the border at Mount Jackson in NSW.

Called the Mary’s Hill fire, it is about eight kilometres from the ACT border, and about 41 kilometres from the Canberra urban interface, the ESA reports.

The fire is 120 hectares in size and the NSW Rural Fire Service has set the alert level at “advice”.

The ACT ESA has activated pre-positioned crews to assist NSW on the fire ground.

There is no bush or grass fires in the ACT.