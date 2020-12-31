ACT clubs handed out financial aid for covid shutdown loss

TAXPAYERS have surrendered more than $3 million in emergency relief funding that was set aside to wean ACT clubs off pokies income.
The largest recipient from this financial year’s revenue hit following clubs’ shutdowns during COVID-19 shutdown were the Canberra Southern Cross Club that accepted $486,800 despite having 554 machines, the largest number of licence holders in the ACT.
The Canberra Raiders Rugby League Sports Club benefited with a $414,739 cash injection.
Ainslie Football and Social Club received $298,108 despite reporting gaming revenue of more than $14 million in the previous financial year.
Casino Canberra were also the focal point of the measures in the way of an undisclosed sum for a waiver/refund of the annual licence fee and gaming tax liabilities.
The funding boost to a number of not-for-profit organisations came from the ACT government diversification and sustainability support fund to “keep staff employed”.
The initial funding provided gaming machine licensees access a $15,000 payment should clubs voluntarily surrender gaming machine authorisation.
This offer was set to expire in June 2021 but has been postponed until March.
The Labor-Greens coalition government announced it would reduce poker machines to 3500 by July 1, 2025 that already five years earlier stands at 3888, already reducing the number by 1055 licences from 2018.