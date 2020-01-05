ACT fighting fire over the border

ACT firefighters will partner with NSW firefighters to supress the fires burning to the south west of the ACT. 

The spot fire, south of the ACT border in Namadgi National Park.

The ACT Emergency Services Agency (ESA) says there has been little change on the NSW fireground, near the ACT border.

The spot fires burning near the southern ACT border, close to the remote area of the Namadgi National Park, have not crossed into the ACT. 

The ESA says the ACT is well resourced and is on high alert to respond to a bush or grass fire in the territory. 

Meanwhile, the thick smoke across Canberra has been setting off Automatic Fire Alarms over the last few weeks and last night (January 4) ACT Fire & Rescue responded to more than 200 AFAs. 

Elsewhere, the ACT’s electricity supply situation has improved from last night.

Electricity demand has significantly eased with the cooler weather and there is now considerable reserve in the NSW/ACT region. 

 

