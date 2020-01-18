ACT firefighters winched into inaccessible blaze

ACT ESA’s Firebird 284 chopper… providing aerial reconnaissance.

ACT remote-area firefighting teams have been winched from helicopters on to the the rugged terrain of the Mary’s Hill fire ground.

While the fire is controlled, it is currently 2125 hectares in size and remains 4.6 kilometres west of the border, and about 33.5 kilometres from the urban interface, the ACT ESA says.

The teams were a supported by aerial reconnaissance that identified hot spots in the area.

Emergency Services also says that ACT firefighters have been driving the perimeter of Mary’s Road to blackout and extinguish accessible hot spots. This work helped strengthen containment lines on all edges of the fire.

“Tireless efforts of ACT fire crews today with favourable weather conditions have reduced fire activity,” the ESA says.

Conditions on the Dunns Road and Adaminaby Complex Fire remain unchanged.

