Government websites under ’emergency maintenance’

SEVERAL ACT government websites are currently down and are expected to stay down for about 12 hours.

The websites appear to be under emergency maintenance.

When trying to access both websites it says: “We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause while we do our best to get things operational again.

“If you need to access information on this website as a matter of urgency, including COVID-19 related matters, please call Access Canberra on 6207 7244 (from 8am to 8pm).”

The ACT government is looking into the issue and a spokeswoman told “CityNews” they are working hard to rectify the situation as quickly as possible.

“We are working with our vendor and it is estimated to take approximately 12 hours before the websites are operational again (5am, Thursday November 26),” she said.

“It is a known issue and not a result of a cyber-attack or any other malicious activity.

“There is currently a declaration process in place for anyone travelling to the ACT from South Australia, including ACT residents. To access the online declaration form, please visit exemption form: https://act-health.atlassian.net/servicedesk/customer/portal/4″