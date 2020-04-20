ACT Health directorate head steps down

THE head of the ACT Health directorate, Michael De’Ath, has stepped down from his role effective immediately.

Michael De’Ath… resigns.

Mr De’Ath, who was appointed the director-general of the directorate in April 2018, resigned because his family has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith says: “Michael is returning to Melbourne to be with his family at this difficult time.”

“I have worked with Michael for three and a half years and know how deeply devoted he is to his daughters, who have each been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he says.

Mr De’Ath joined the ACT public service as director-general of the Community Services Directorate in September 2016 and drove projects, including the establishment of the “Our Booris, Our Way” review and an increased focus on early support for families and individuals.

After taking on leadership of the ACT Health Directorate in 2018, Mr De’Ath oversaw the process to achieve re-accreditation of Canberra Hospital, the restructure of ACT Health to create Canberra Health Services as a separate organisation, and implementation of the “Independent Review into the Workplace Culture within ACT Public Health Services”.

Deputy director-general, Kylie Jonasson, has been appointed to the role of director-general for six months.

