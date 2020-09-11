ACT Parks warn asthmatics of prescribed burns

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE ACT Parks and Conservation Service is warning people with asthma and other chronic respiratory or chronic cardiac diseases that prescribed burns started today (September 11) at Kowen Forest and Majura.

ACT Parks suggest people should not perform vigorous exercise during the period of the burn and should stay inside if affected by the smoke.

“People with asthma in particular should continue their medication and consult their general practitioner if they have any difficulties,” says a parks spokesperson.

The Kowen Forest burn is being conducted to remove a large pile of pine slash and reduce the potential for fire during summer and the Haines burn at Majura, which will commence today and proceed over the next week, will remove 17 piles of dead timber stacked as part of a rabbit control program. The burn will also help control small areas of invasive African Lovegrass, which is less than 20ha, according to ACT Parks.

ACT Parks say it will take appropriate precautions in line with the physical distancing and hygiene requirements that are in place due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

As part of managing the prescribed burn, ACT Parks say a buffer zone of up to 20 metres is also created around the complete perimeter of each prescribed burn.